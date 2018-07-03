GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

2018 World Cup: Colombia 1(3) -1(4) England - Three Lions win first ever World Cup shootout to reach quarters

Published on: 29 minutes ago
2018 World Cup: Colombia 1(3) -1(4) England - Three Lions win first ever World Cup shootout to reach quarters

England are into the quarter-finals of the World Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Colombia.

Eric Dier scored the decisive spot kick after Jordan Pickford's save from Carlos Bacca.

England looked to be on course for the quarter-finals until Yerry Mina's last-gasp header.

Jordan Pickford had made a flying save to keep out Mateus Uribe but from the resulting corner, Colombia were level.

Mina rose highest to head in with Kieran Trippier failing to keep it out on the line.

England had led through Harry Kane's penalty but were pegged back in the final minute of normal time.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations