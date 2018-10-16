2019 AFCON qualifier: Burundi throw away lead to share spoils with Mali in Bujumbura

Burundi drew 1-1 with Mali in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification Group C match on Tuesday.

The encounter was played at the Prince Louis Rwagasore Stadium in Burundi's capital city, Bujumbura.

The draw saw the Swallows remain third on the group standings, while the Eagles also remained at the top of the table.

The deadlock was broken 18 minutes into the game and it was the home side, who took the lead.

Fiston Abdul Razak hit the back of the net to make it 1-0 to Burundi much to the delight of the home crowd.

The Swallows were able to contain the Eagles until the Mozambican match referee Celso Alvacao blew the half-time whistle.

Burundi were leading 1-0 at the interval.

The Eagles came back rejuvenated after the half-time break and they pushed for the equalizing goal.

Mali, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Burundi in Bamako over the weekend, managed to level matters with 18 minutes left on the clock.

Mamadou Fofana was the man, who grabbed a late goal to ensure that Mali drew 1-1 with Burundi on the day.