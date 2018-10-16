2019 AFCON qualifier Group B: Comoros fight back to hold Morocco

Comoros held Morocco to a 2-2 draw in the 2019 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualification Group B match at the Stade Said Mohamed Cheikh in Mitsamiouli on Tuesday.

The draw saw Les Coelacantes and the Atlas Lions remain third, and second respectively on the group standings

Comoros' Les Coelacantes were seeking revenge against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

The Atlas Lions had recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Les Coelacantes in an encounter which was played in Casablanca over the weekend.

The home side took the lead just eight minutes into the game with the visitors' defence exposed.

El Fardou Ben Nabouhane was the man, who beat Morocco goalkeeper Munir El-Kajoui to make it 1-0 to Comoros.

The Atlas Lions tried to press Les Coelacantes in search of the equalizing goal with the half-time fast approaching.

However, Comoros stood firm at the back and the hosts were leading 1-0 at the interval.

A second-half which was dominated by the visitors followed and they managed to level matters eight minutes after the restart.

Turkey-based centre forward Khalid Boutaib made it 1-1 with a good finish with Comoros goalkeeper Ali Ahamada well-beaten.

Ahamada was beaten again in the 62nd minute and this time it was Nordin Amrabat, who scored to make it 2-1 to Morocco.

The hosts then pushed for a late equalizing goal and they managed to score through their star forward Ben Nabouhane.

The Serbia-based forward scored in stoppage time to ensure that Comoros drew 2-2 with Morocco in Mitsamiouli.