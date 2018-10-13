2019 AFCON qualifier: Guinea trump Rwanda for third successive win in Group H

Guinea took another step towards booking their ticket to Cameroon with a 2-0 win over Rwanda in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry on Friday evening.

Francois Kamano and Ibrahima Cisse found the back of the net for hosts who recorded a third successive victory, following wins over the Ivory Coast and the Central African Republic.

Guinea duly retain their three point gap atop Group H ahead of the reverse fixture in Kigali on Tuesday.

The Syli Nationale hit the front in the 36th minute through Kamano who converted from the spot after Rwatubabye Abdul fouled Liverpool's Naby Keita inside the area.

Cisse doubled Guinea's lead in the 73rd minute, but it wasn't all smooth saving for Guinea who conceded a penalty themselves late on.

Jacques Tuyisenge, though, was denied by the Guinean goalkeeper as the hosts duly held on for all three points.