Sao Tomé and Principe will be missing their first choice goalkeeper Aldair D'Almeida "Primo" when they play Ghana in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 30-year-old shot stopper will be missing Monday's game against the Black Stars due to suspension.

D'Almeida was sent off in the 22nd minute when Sao Tomé played Sudan in their group opener on Wednesday.

Reserve goalkeeper Gilmar Eusebio will man the posts when the Falcons and True Parrots take on Ghana.