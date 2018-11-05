2019 AFCON qualifier: South African referee to officiate Ghana clash with Ethiopia

Ghana's must win 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia will be officiated by South African referee Victor Miguel de Freitas Gomes.

Victor Miguel Gomes was born in Johannesburg 37 years ago. He was voted South African referee of the year for the season 2012-13 and he received his FIFA badge in 2011.

He will be assisted by his countrymen Zakhele Thusi Siwela and Johannes Sello Moshidi.

The Black Stars will take on Ethiopia at the Addis Ababa Stadium on November 18.

Kwesi Appiah's charges need nothing short of victory to boost their qualification chances as they sit third in Group E behind Kenya and Ethiopia.

Their double-header qualifying games against Sierra Leone was cancelled and it remains uncertain whether Ghana will be handed six points or games would be replayed.