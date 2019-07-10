2019 Africa Cup Cup of Nations: We are ready for South Africa- Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo says the Super Eagles are ready for South Africa in the quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

The Shanghai Shenhua attacker is aware of the treat posed by the Bafana Bafana after they eliminated hosts Egypt in the round 16.

But Ighalo insists the Nigeria is focused and ready for the game at the Cairo International Stadium tonight.

"We have to do our job because this is going to be a tough game," he said in a pre-match conference. "I’m satisfied I give my best and I don’t look at the criticism.

"I’m thinking of the team, if I don’t score and we still won I am satisfied. Against Cameroon it was a difficult game and tomorrow it is going to be another tough one.

"We are ready and we are going to show it tomorrow. This match is totally different from those in the qualifiers. We know this is going to be a difficult game against South Africa, a very fast team but we will make sure to make Nigerians proud."

Ighala is joint top scorer with Senegal's Sadio Mane at the tournament.