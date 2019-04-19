2019 Africa Cup of Nations: African Union of Broadcasting secures free-to-air TV rights for sub-Saharan

The African Union of Broadcasting has won the free-to-air rights in the sub-Saharan region for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The consortium also has the rights for the CAF competitions from 2021 to 2023.

The deal was agreed at a recent Executive Committee meeting of the Confederation of African Football.

CAF had originally launched a tender seeking an agency to commercialise the terrestrial free-to-air rights in the region to the African Cup of Nations as well as a range of other competitions from 2019 to 2023.

These included qualifying competitions for the 2021 and 2023 Cup of Nations; the 2020 and 2022 African Nations Championship; and the 2020 and 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, amongst others.

In a statement, CAF said the AUB's offer was retained, subject to ''certain conditions'' to be discussed between the two parties.

The 2019 Cup of Nations will take place in Egypt from 21 June to 19 July.