2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria 100% ready for Senegal in the final- Djamel Belmadi

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi insists his team is very focused for the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Senegal on Friday.

Algeria and Senegal meet again in the competition after the North Africans defeated the Teranga Lions 1-0 in the group stages.

Despite the victory over Senegal, Belmadi insists his team is focused and 100% read for the Nations Cup grand finale.

"We are playing against the best African ranked team, and they played in the previous World Cup, so we can lose, they are the favorites," he said in a prematch conference.

":I haven't spoken to Aliou Cisse but we will talk after the game. It's ironic that the two kids who grew up together are now facing in the final. We used to play together as young boys in Paris. Now we are coaches for our national teams. Fate brought us to this final.

"Being passionate doesn't deny you from thinking well. Matches like that need both.

"Many changes happened between 2014 and 2019. Yes some players were in the World Cup then but I think it's much different. We have the best attack, second best defense and win convincingly. It's not me to say if we deserve the title or not, the results say.

"We are not tired, but 100% ready."

Algeri last won the competition in 1990 on home soil and are poised for a second title on Friday.