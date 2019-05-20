2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Asamoah Gyan feels betrayed by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah

Asamoah Gyan’s decision to call time on his glittering international career has left the nation in deep shock.

With barely two months to the start of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan sent shock waves amongst football advocates in the country after he announced his retirement from the national team.

In a two-part press release, the in-form Kayserispor striker said he was resigning due to feeling sense of betrayal.

Few months ago, coach Appiah contemplated dropping him from his final squad because he was not playing, battling injuries and form had dipped.

But after banging three goals in a space of seven days for Kayserispor in the Turkish league, the 32-year-old believes he has earned the right to be included in the list and captain the team in Egypt.

The coach called him to congratulate him on his return. It was here that coach informed Gyan of a decision to make him the general captain of the team whiles another player leads the team on the field at the AFCON.

Gyan obviously did not accept decision. The coach explained that, it was same manner he handed the captaincy to Gyan in 2012, whiles his senior John Mensah acted as General captain. The captaincy wasn't going to be taken from him outrightly. But Gyan asked to be allowed time to think about decision.

After some few hours, Gyan returned the call and told coach he will not accept the decision once he is around and fit, he must be captain. But coach stood his ground.

He has decided to call it a day despite being named in the final squad for the tournament.

The coach will announce his squad for the tournament on Tuesday 21st May 2019.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau

By: Leevelande Thelusma