2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Assistant coach of Guinea Bissau Romão Santos happy with "accessible" group F

Guinea Bissau assistant coach Romão Antonio dos Santos has described Group F as accessible since they are not afraid of any of their opponents they will face.

Guinea Bissau were pooled with defending champions Cameroon, four times winners Ghana and Benin during the 2019 AFCON draw on Friday in Cairo, Egypt.

In a telephone conversation with Radio Sol Mansi (RSM), dos Santos said;

"It is a good draw for us because it is more accessible to compete."

"We are going to cause a surprise in Egypt in the AFCON since we are not going to fear any opponent in our group."

Guinea Bissau open their AFCON campaign with Cameroon with their second and third group games against Benin and Ghana respectively.

It's the second consecutive time the Djurtus will be competing at Africa's premier football tournament.

They made their debut in the last edition hosted by Gabon in 2017.