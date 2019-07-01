2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ayew, Mensah doubtful for crucial showdown against Guinea-Bissau

Ghana gaffer Kwesi Appiah is facing injury crises as captain Andre Ayew and Jonathan Mensah are racing against time to be fit for the crucial clash against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday.

The duo have been declared doubtful for the four-time Africa champions’ cliffhanger against Guinea-Bissau in Suez.

Mensah suffered a knock against Cameroon on Saturday but played through the pain barrier as Ghana secured its second point of the competition following a goalless draw with the holders.

The Columbus Crew defender is reported to be struggling with the knock and might be forced to miss the team’s must-win clash against Guinea-Bissau.

Ayew on the other hand, has been struggling with his fitness since Ghana’s first game against Benin.

Despite featuring through the pain against Cameroon, the player has been struggling after the game against Cameroon.

Ghana are occupying 3rd position on the Group F table with two points after two games, and will need to record victory to book their place in the next stage of the competition.