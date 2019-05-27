2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana non-residential training in Accra cancelled

The spokesperson of the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has revealed that the Black Stars’ non-residential camping ahead of the 2019 AFCON has been cancelled.

The team was supposed to begin preparations here in Ghana before they depart to Dubai for the three weeks camping ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Finder checks indicates that the Stars were suppose to start the non-residential camping today, Monday June 27 at the Accra Sports Stadium but there have been changes to that plan.

Confirming this to the media over the weekend, Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview with Starr FM said, “The Black Stars non-residential camping has been cancelled”.

He also indicated that head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah was supposed to hold a presser to brief the media on his selection of the provisional 29-man squad but that was cancelled because of the captaincy issues that came up.

Our sources have revealed that majority of the players named in the provisional squad have started arriving in the country and are set to converge and depart together with technical team to Dubai to begin preparations for the tournament.

The team is expected to depart from Ghana on June 1, 2019.

Below is the 29-man provisional list

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders: John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Nuhu Musa (St Gallen, Switzerland), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey), and Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionle, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Strikers: Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Abdul Majeed Waris ( Nantes, France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey) and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).