2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars to depart for training tour on June 1

The Black Stars, will leave Ghana on Saturday June 1, 2019 to begin their preparations for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will be based in Dubai, UAE for three weeks to begin camping where Kwesi Appiah will also use the opportunity to select his final 23-man squad for the tournament.

Ghana will also take on Namibia and South Africa in two international friendlies as part of the preparations.

Kwesi Appiah has named 29-man squad as his provisional list for the tournament. Three local based players made it into the list. Felix Annan, Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko) and Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak) were the local players to make it into the list.

Kwesi Appiah is expected to name his final squad for the tournament on June 10, 2019 as per the CAF regulations.

Information gathered by Finder Sports indicates that the President Nana Akufo-Addo will hold a farewell diner for the Black Stars on Friday May 31, 2019 at the Jubilee House.

The head of state will interact with the 29 players named in the provisional squad for the training camp as well as the technical team.

Nana Addo is expected to use the opportunity to talk to Asamoah Gyan, now appointed General Captain, and newly-installed Black Stars captain Andre Ayew.

He will task the two players to nib their differences and remain united to end Ghana's long wait for a continental title since 1982.

The Black Stars will begin their AFCON campaign against Benin on June 25, 2019 at the Ismaili Sports Stadium.