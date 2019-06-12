2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon legend Roger Miller taunts Ghana ahead of AFCON

Cameroon legend Roger Miller has taunted the Black Stars by claiming that the Indomitable Lions have been handed a relatively easy group ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Indomitable Lions have been drawn in Group F alongside Ghana, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

However, the former African Footballer of the Year in 1976 and 1990 who helped the Indomitable Lions to win their first AFCON title in 1984 believes they have a formidable team to walkover their opponents in the group.

"The group stage shouldn't be challenging for the Lions. Ghana, Benin and Guinea-Bissau are teams we've beaten in the past - be it during the Nations Cup or in qualifiers, Roger Milla told BBC"

"We shouldn't be afraid of anyone. It's up to Seedorf and Kluivert to build a good team for the various games. So far, Seedorf has done a good job with qualifying the team but now is the most crucial part and he needs to live up to expectations."

"The ideal scenario will be for Cameroon to win their sixth trophy in Egypt and clinch a seventh in 2021 when the country stages the Africa Cup of Nations. This will be tough - but it's possible."

Cameroon will play a friendly against Mali on 14 June. The Indomitable Lions will kickstart their campaign against Guinea-Bissau on June 25, four days before facing defending the Black Stars of Ghana.