2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Champions Cameroon unveil new kits for the tournament

Current champions Cameroon has unveiled new kits ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Indomitable Lions are in Group F alongside Ghana, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

The unveiling was done on Thursday in Yaoundé as the team continued its preparations for the biennial tournament.

The team maintained its fitted and round neck style which its known for in the past but the dark green of the body became lighter a little bit.

Despite the country being stripped of the hosting right of the competition, they will still have the opportunity to defend the trophy they won two years ago.

Cameroon remain one of the most successful team in the history if Africa cup of Nations.