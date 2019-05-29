2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Christian Atsu confident Ghana will win title

Ghana and Newcastle United midfielder Christian Atsu is confident the Black Stars will win this year’s Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

Heading into this tournament, Atsu indicated that he and his team mate know the task ahead and they have accepted the responsibility to bring joy to Ghanaians.

“The trophy is always our target. We understand the frustrations the Black Stars have taken Ghanaians through. This time we would surely bring the trophy to Ghana” Atsu told GNA.

“I believe this time, we will make Ghanaians happy and we want them to support the team because the players are also frustrated that this generation has not won anything for the country. The fans have done enough to deserve a trophy so this AFCON is for them,” he added.

Atsu was part of the Black Stars squad that reached the 2015 AFCON final which they lost on penalties to Cote D’Ivoire

Ghana has four AFCON titles and will seeking for a fifth in this year’s tournament.