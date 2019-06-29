2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Christian Atsu suffers injury in Ghana-Cameroon clash

Winger Christian Atsu suffered and an injury in Ghana's game against Cameroon and had to replaced after just 15 minutes.

The Newcastle United winger had to be replaced by Samuel Owusu after being unable to recover from the setback.

The 27-year old would have to be assessed to determine the extend of his injury but it looks unlikely he might be fit in time for the final group game.

The Black Stars are currently drawing with the five times champions.

Atsu lasted the entire duration of the 2-2 draw between Ghana and Benin in the first group game.

His injury means he joins Thomas Agyepong on the sidelines after the Manchester City winger sustained an injury in the opening game of the group.