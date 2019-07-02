2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Defender John Boye returns from suspension to start against Guinea-Bissau

Metz defender John Boye has earned a starting place for Ghana's crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match against Guinea-Bissau after returning from suspension.

Boye was sent off in the first match against Benin and that ruled him out of the Cameroon clash.

The Black Stars drew against Indomitable Lions, making it two straight wins.

That means a defeat against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday will end Ghana's campaign prematurely.

John Boye will partner Genk defender Joseph Aidoo in the central defense with Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman occupying the right-back and left-back positions respectively.

The 32-year-old has been capped 60 times by Black Stars, scoring six goals.