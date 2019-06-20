2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ex-Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah wishes Black Stars well

Former Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah has wished the Black Stars well ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Egypt.

Ghana has not won the trophy since 1982 and hopes are high for them to break the long-standing record.

The four-time AFCON champions have been drawn in Group F alongside Benin, Guinea Bissau and defending champions Cameroon.

According to the former TSG Hoffenheim guardsman, the team looks well oiled to lift its first title in 37 years but believes the dream will only become reality should the entire nation rally behind them.

"I think we have a strong squad to end this drought in Egypt. We'll also be helped by the presence of the old guard in camp because in such competitions experience do count a lot," Vorsah stated on GHANASoccernet.com

“I wish them all the best of luck ahead of the tournament. I'll urge the nation to throw their support behind them to help us end this dry spell."

Vorsah was named in Ghana's 23-man squad for the 2010 World Cup and played in the opener before an injury kept him out of the following matches, but he returned from injury in time to play Ghana's final match of the tournament, the quarter-final.

He scored one goal in 40 appearances for the West Africa giants.