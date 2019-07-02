2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah finally manages to smile after win over Guinea Bissua

Under-fire Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah finally managed to smile on Tuesday night when his side defied the critics to finish top of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations group.

The Black Stars topped reached the last 16 of the tournament by topping Group F and knocked out Guinea-Bissau with a 2-0 win in Suez.

Appiah had faced intense criticism back home for his selection and with the possibility of the team crashing out at the group stage had they lost to Guinea Bissau the scene was set for more insults.

But the coach defied his critics and fielded a young team that managed to win the match and top the group with the coach beaming with smiles at the end of the match.

His did not manage similar demeanour in their opening two games against Benin and Cameroon which they drew and now with the victory in the bag Appiah was relieved.

Jordan Ayew raced on to a through ball seconds after half-time to put them ahead, and Thomas Partey slotted home Abdul Baba's cross to seal the victory.

That second goal ensured Ghana finished top of Group F, with Cameroon drawing 0-0 with Benin in Ismailia.

Guinea Bissau, who could have gone through with a victory, hit the woodwork three times.

Piqueti had a 25-yard shot tipped onto the bar by keeper Richard Ofori, Joseph Mendes hit the outside of the post from the edge of the box and Mamadu Cande's corner struck the crossbar.

Swansea striker Ayew also hit the post twice, once in each half.

As a result of winning the group on goal difference, four-time champions Ghana, who had drawn their opening two games, will face the team who finish second in Group E - Mali, Tunisia, Angola or Mauritania - in Ismailia on Monday.

Cameroon will face Nigeria in Alexandria on Saturday.