2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah wary of Tunisia threat

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah believes Tunisia will pose a threat to his side’s ambition qualify for the quarterfinals stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will take on their North African counterparts at the round of 16 stage of the ongoing continental football fiesta at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday.

Ghana booked a place to the round of 16 stage following a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau to top Group F.

Tunisia meanwhile, laboured during the group stage, failing to win any of their three games.

Despite the Carthage Eagles’ slow start to the competition, Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says they are not pushovers ahead of the crunch clash on Monday.

"The journey has not been easy in the beginning because every team started with his best players and we are hoping to qualify to every stage,” Appiah told reporters.

"Tunisia is not an easy side so we are preparing very well to face them on Monday because Ghana wants to progress to the next stage of the competition.”

The game will be a repeat of the 2012 edition where Ghana inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Tunisia courtesy John Mensah and Andre Ayew.