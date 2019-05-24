2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana squad profiles- Jonathan Mensah

Jonathan Mensah (born 13 July 1990) plays for MLS club Columbus Crew SC as a defender.

He previously played for AshantiGold, Free State Stars, Granada, Evian, and Anzhi Makhachkala.

Born in Accra, Jonathan began his professional career in his native Ghana with AshantiGold, but departed after one season to join Free State Stars in South Africa.

After 40 appearances for his new club, he headed to Europe for the first time in his career, signing with Italian club Udinese.

Jonathan never actually played for Udinese, instead spending eighteen months on loan at Granada and appearing 15 times for the Spanish team.

He then moved again, joining newly promoted Ligue 1 club Evian ahead of the 2011–12 season.

Jonathan found playing time to be fleeting in France, appearing in only 60 games in five seasons.

After departing Evian in early 2016, he signed on with Anzhi Makhachkala in Russia, helping the club to avoid relegation in his first season.

He left Anzhi after just 19 appearances, however, joining his Ghanaian compatriot Harrison Afful at Columbus Crew SC. He became the fifth Designated Player in Crew SC history.

At international level, Jonathan helped Ghana to championships at the 2009 African Youth Championship and the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

His play at the U20 World Cup earned him his first senior call-up ahead of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, where he helped the Black Stars finish as runners-up.

Jonathan appeared for Ghana at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, and was a part of the squads that reached the semifinals at five consecutive Africa Cup of Nations.

He captained his nation for the first time in a World Cup qualifier against Congo on 5 September 2017.