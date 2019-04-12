2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana will be based in Ismailia for Group F clashes

Ghana will be based in Ismailia for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which starts on 21 June in Egypt.

The Black Stars will face defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau in Group F- all West African sides.

They will play their matches at the Ismailia Stadium which has a capacity of 18,525.

It is used by Ismaily SC, and was one of six stadiums to be used in the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Ghana suffered an ignominious 2-1 defeat to Zimbabwe at the venue in their final Group match to exit the competition.