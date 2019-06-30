GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 30 June 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Injuries and Suspensions to force Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah to make changes to squad ahead of Guinea-Bissau game
Steve Mounie of Benin is challenged by Nuhu Adams Kasim of Ghana during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals game between Ghana and Benin at Ismailia Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on 25 June 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah is set to alternate his squad when his team play against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday in the final group game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will need to win the game at all cost to enhance their chances of progressing out of the group. Ghana are without a win in thier last two games played after drawing against Benin and Cameroon.

Christian Atsu who picked up an injury and substituted in the game is likely to miss the encounter whilst Kassim Nuhu Adams will also miss due to suspension.

Appiah made three changes to his starting line up against Cameroon on Saturday and will be forced to make changes to his squad when Ghana play Guinea Bissau in Sues.

Samuel Owusu is likely to make a start while John Boye who missed the second game against Cameroon due to suspension is expected to take the place of Kassim Nuhu.

 

