2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ismaili take over after Tunisia and Ghana clash

It is decided that Ismaili officials will take the main stadium after the meeting, which will bring the Tunisian team together with his Ghanaian counterpart, in the framework of the round of 16, which will be held at 9:00 pm on Monday.

The company, which is responsible for the development and renovation work, offered to give the stadium's players, including Ismailia Stadium, a special session after the end of the competition for three months on how to take care of the perfect appearance of the pitch for as long as possible.

Ismailia Stadium hosted the last and final group matches of Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

Egypt will host the African Nations Cup in its 32nd edition until 19 July, with the participation of 24 teams for the first time since the start of the first tournament in Sudan in 1957, the fifth time Egypt hosted the continental competition after hosting in 1959, 1974, 1986 and 2006.

The African Championship will be held on six stadiums: Cairo, Alexandria, Air Defense, Salam, Suez and Ismailia, with the participation of 24 teams for the first time since the start of the first tournament in Sudan in 1957.

Credit: Superkora