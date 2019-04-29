GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast's Manchester United star Eric Bailly ruled out

Published on: 29 April 2019
Eric Bailly

Ivory Coast have been dealt a huge blow as central defender Eric Bertrand Bailly has been ruled out the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bailly suffered a medial ligament injury on Sunday when Manchester United drew 1-1 with Chelsea in the English Premier League.

The English giants on Monday announced the absence of the 25-year-old centre back during Africa's premier football tournament to be held in June.

Bailly was instrumental when the Ivory Coast won the tournament in 2015.

The former Villarreal CF star made significant impact for the Les Éléphants during the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

