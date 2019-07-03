2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Jordan Ayew, Wakaso make AFCON team of group stages

Ghana duo Jordan Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso have been named in CAF's team of the first round at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The pair have been splendid at the tournament as the Black Stars reach the last 16 of the Nations Cup.

Jordan Ayew is in the starting eleven together with Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah in attack.

In midfield Algerian duo of Ismael Banacer and Riyad Mahrez join Malagasy sensation Andriamiraldo Andrianarimanana.

And the back four is made up of Egyptians Elmohamedy and Ahmed Hegazy as well as Morocan youngster Ashraf Hakim and Yayah Banana.

Egypt goalkeeper, who is yet to concede at the tournament keeps the post.

Mubarak Wakaso who was named Man of the Match in Ghana's victory over Guinea Bissau found himself on the bench.

Jordan Ayew has scored twice at the Africa Cup of Nations.