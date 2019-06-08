2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwadwo Asamoah reveals why he delayed his Ghana return

Ghana and Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah has revealed his recurrent injury situation in the past made him to excuse himself from national duties in order to recover well and give off his best.

Kwadwo Asamoah made a return to the national team in September, 2018 after four years of self-imposed exile from the Black Stars setup.

He made his return in Ghana’s defeat to Kenya in the 2018 AFCON qualifier in Nairobi.

Speaking on why he had to be away for that long he indicated that Former Ghana Coach Avram Grant was the first to convince him to rescind his decision but he felt he wasnt ready, “Coach Avram Grant tried bringing me back to the national team but I didn’t want to. We met like three or four times but I didn’t want to come to the national team at that moment because I needed time to take care of myself.

The 30-year old indicated that injuries was one of the main factor which delayed his return.

“I had so many injuries and I wasn’t in my best form.I wanted to come back to the national team with a good mind and positive energy and be confident as well”.

“I needed time to feel better before I could return. When Kwasi Appiah came back as head coach he also tried to bring me back but i told him I wanted to be regular for my club team for me to be confident before making a return. I didn’t want to return because I am Kwadwo Asamoah but to give off my best”.

Kwadwo Asamoah also added that one of the reasons why his returned delayed was that he was moving from Juventus to Inter Milan and he promised Coach Kwasi Appiah he will return right after the move was completed.

The Inter Milan star has been appointed as deputy captain of the Black Stars and he will be one of the key players for Ghana at the AFCON.

Asamoah has made 69 appearances for Ghana since making his debut in 2008 and represented the country at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.