2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba eager to end poor record against Ivory Coast at AFCON

Head coach of the Eagles of Mali, Mohamed Magassouba is poised on ending the country's poor record against Ivory at the Nations Cup in the last 16 clash on Monday.

The two West African giants square off at the 27,000 capacity Suez Stadium, with a place in the last eight at stake.

Mali are having a good competition after finishing top of Group E with seven points and emphatic wins against Mauritania and Angola and a draw against Tunisia.

"What is certain is that we have a new philosophy on which we built our team. If this philosophy continues, I dare to believe that there will be no psychological obstacle," he told CAFonline.com.

"We have in mind that football is not built by history but by the forces of the day and those in the present.

"The current Ivorian team has a new backbone with new players, a new coach and it is the same for Mali. I will not talk too much but, wait to see the match."

Ivory Coast finished runner up in Group D after two wins and a defeat.

The winner of the game moves on to play Algeria in the last eight.