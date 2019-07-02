2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Mubarak Wakaso expresses gratitude over Man of the Match award

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has thanked his teammates after emerging the Man of the Match in the 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday

Ghana booked a place in the next round of the competition courtesy second half goals from Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey.

“First of all I need to thank my teammates, the whole Ghana and my fans for the support and prayers” Wakaso said after receiving the accolade.

The result sees Kwesi Appiah’s men top Group F on goal difference ahead of Cameroon who played out a goalless draw with Benin in the other group game.

Ghana will now face the runners-up of Group E while Cameroon take on Nigeria in a mouthwatering last 16 encounter.