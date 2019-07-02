2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Mubarak Wakaso wins Man of the Match award in Ghana win over Guinea Bissau

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has been named the Man-of-the-Match during Black Stars 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in the final game of Group F at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The midfielder was enterprising in the middle of the park as the four-time Africa champions defeated their opponents to seal a round of 16 berth.

Jordan Ayew opened the scoring for Ghana in the 47th minute with a brilliant solo effort before Thomas Partey sealed the victory from close range.

Wakaso was rewarded for his wonderful performance in the game as he became the second Ghanaian to pick the award at this year’s tournament after Jordan Ayew.

Ghana will square off against debutantes Madagascar in the round of 16.