2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria stars pocket US$ 37,500 each for Cameroon win

Each Nigeria player will receive in total at least US$ 37,500 for Saturday's 3-2 win over defending champions Cameroon at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles progressed to the last eight of the tournament after edging the Indomitable Lions in the five-goal thriller.

A breakdown of the money shows that an Eagles sponsor Hosa Okunbo will give each player US$ 20,000 as bonus, while the Lagos State Government promised US$ 5,000 to each player.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has already agreed a bonus of $12,500-a-man for the Round of 16 tie.

This is besides the US$ 75,000 Eagles sponsors Aiteo promised for the three goals they scored against the Indomitable Lions on Saturday.