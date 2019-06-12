2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Normalisation Committee scribe Dan Kwaku Yeboah debunks Black Stars $8,000 appearance fee reports

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has dismissed reports that the Black Stars will take home $8,000 each as an appearance fee for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Reports went rife on Tuesday in the media that Kwesi Appiah’s men have reached an agreement with the Sports Ministry over an appearance fee of $8,000 ahead of the continental football showpiece.

However, the interim nation’s football governing body scribe has come out to refute the reports making rounds on the airwaves - claiming that it should be treated as a rumour as there is no iota of truth in it.

"There is no iota of truth that each Black Stars player will earn $80000 as appearance fee for the 2019 AFCON. I can say with an authority that such publications are fake," Dan Kwaku Yeboah told Kickgh.com.

"I believe the media want to know the budget for the tournament, that is why such false publications are being spread," he ended.

The Black Stars are currently sharpening their rough edges in Dubai ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have been paired in Group F alongside Benin, Guinea-Bissau and defending champions Cameroon in a tournament which is scheduled to commence on June 21.