2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Number of AFCON veterans in Ghana's squad

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah named his 29-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with several tournament veterans making the list.

Coach Appiah announced a 29-man provisional squad to begin camping on June 1, 2019, in Dubai ahead of the continental showpiece.

In the 29-man squad announced, sixteen of them have tasted the competition before with the rest of the thirteen hoping to mark their debuts.

In the goalkeeping department, Richard Ofori and Lawrence Atu-Zigi are two of the survivors in the previous tournament in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

The defense line could see John Boye, Jonathan Mensah, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom in yet another mundial.

Whiles the nucleus of the midfield could have veterans such as Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Kwadwo Asamoah, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu, Afriyie Acquah and Ebenezer Ofori in the team.

Asamoah Gyan, Majeed Waris and Jordan Ayew could complete the set of veterans to enplane with the team to Egypt.

The Black Stars are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

The four-time champions have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside Guinea-Bissau, Benin and defending champions Cameroon.

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders

John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England, Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Nuhu Musa (St Gallen, Switzerland), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey), and Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionle, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Strikers

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Abdul Majeed Waris ( Nantes, France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).

By: Charles Aforo