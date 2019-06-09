2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Only ONE locally-based player named in Guinea Bissau's final 23-man squad

Guinea Bissau head coach Baciro Candé on Sunday announced his final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which starts later this month.

This comes just a day after their 2-0 defeat to Angola in a test game in Portugal.

Candé's list have 22 players plying their trade overseas with only one home based player in goalkeeper Edimar Vieira Cá.

Former Portugal youth players Romario Baldé and Moreto Cassama made the cut for the tournament in Egypt later this month.

Spanish-born centre back Marcelo Djalo also made the list and will be expecting his competitive debut during the tournament.

He earned his maiden call up in November 2018 for a qualifying fixture against Namibia but couldn't make his debut.

The Djurtus are in Group F and will be opening their account against defending champions Cameroon on 25th June.

They play Benin in their next game on 29th June and the last group game against Ghana on 2nd July.

Below is the list:

GOALKEEPERS: Jonas Mendes (Académico Viseu), Rui Dabó (Fabril), Edimar Vieira Cá (UDIB)

DEFENDERS: Rudinilson Silva (Kaunas Zal), Marcelo Djaló (Fulham) Juary Soares (Mafra), Mamadú Candé (Santa Clara), (Gadzasae), Tomas Dabó (Riete), Nanú Gomes (Marítimo), Eliseu Nadjack Soares (Rio Ave)

MIDFIELDERS: Sori Mané (Cova da Piedade), Mamadu Tunkara Pelé (Mónaco), Zezinho Lopes (Senica), Jorge Bura Norgueira (Aves), João Jaquité (Tondela), Moreto Cassamá (Reims)

ATTACKERS: Jorginho Intima (CSKA Sofia), Piqueti Djassi (Al Shoulla), Toni Silva (Attihad), Mama Baldé (Aves), Romário Baldé (Académica), Frédéric Mendy (Vitória Setúbal), Joseph Mendes (Ajaccio).

By Nuhu Adams