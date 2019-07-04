2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Our focus now is on Tunisia- Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan says it’s too early to talk about wining the trophy in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana have booked a place in the Round of 16 after picking their first win in the competition against Guinea-Bissau.

Eventhough Ghana are counted among the favorites to win the competition, Gyan says there are more matches to be played and the focus now will be on their next game against Tunisia.

“It is too early to talk about winning the cup, because we still have some games to go and we are focused on our next opponent, he told the media in an interview.

“We would give it our all to get to our target but we need to be ready and focused for our next game, then gradually we would be making a head way.

“Ghanaians should keep on praying for us and we would make sure we do our best. We have a long journey and would give our best,” he added.

Ghana will take on Tunisia in the Round of 16 stage on Monday July 8.