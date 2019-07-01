GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Samuel Owusu to benefit from Atsu's injury

Published on: 01 July 2019
ISMAILIA, EGYPT - JUNE 29: Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa of Cameroon fails to stop a shot from Samuel Owusu of Ghana during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group F match between Cameroon and Ghana at Ismailia Stadium on June 29, 2019 in Ismailia, Egypt. (Photo by Visionhaus)

 

Ghana midfielder Samuel Owusu is set to benefit from the unfortunate injury situation of Newcastle United star Christian Atsu who has been ruled out of the tournament after picking an injury in the game against Cameroon on Saturday.

The 27-year old came off the game in the first half with his hands to his thighs with reports indicating an hamstring injury.

Atsu is on his way back to Newcastle for further checks and treatment and thus Samuel Owusu will be favorite to land his role as Ghana continues to be part of the tournament should they qualify to the knock out stages.

With Christian Atsu's absence Samuel Owusu is set to make his first start for the Black Stars when they take on Guinea-Bissau in Tuesday's final group game

It is a must win game for the Black Stars as they search for their first win of the tournament.

For the Cukaricki star he will be playing his third game in the AFCON.

 

 

