2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal are not favourites- Aliou Cisse

Head coach of Senegal Aliou Cisse has rejected the tag of being favourites at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to the former captain of the Teranga Lions, the likes of Ivory Coast, Morocco and Tunisia stand a better chance of winning the tournament than his side.

"I say it and maintain it: Senegal is not the favorite! For this competition we will need sweat, tears and sometimes blood. In recent years, Senegal has been described as an eternal favorite, but the favorite teams are those who have already won a CAN. Cameroon, title holder, or Egypt who is the organizing country," he told galsenfoot.com.

"Ivory Coast, Tunisia or Morocco are more favored than us. But we are good challengers and we are optimistic.

"We are gradually gaining certainty about our team and our game but we must arm ourselves with humility. Being the first African team in the FIFA rankings means nothing. France, world champion, is not number one in the world rankings."

Senegal are in group B alongside Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania.