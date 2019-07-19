2019 Africa Cup of Nations: We have a chance to write our names in history- Algeria midfielder Adlene Guerdiora

Algeria midfielder Adlene Guerdiola insists it is time for the current crop of players write their names in the history books of Africa football.

The Fennecs face Senegal in the finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium.

Having won the competition once in 1990, Guerdiora revealed most of them have no memories of that triumph and believe it is time for the Desert Foxes to recreate history.

"The coach knows well what he wants and what he needs from the players. The credit is to him. If you don’t have a great cook, you won’t have great food," he said ahead of the game on Friday.

"We are a united team and that's very important for Algeria. We used to have Good individuals but now we are also good as a team.

"I have no memories about the 1990 title, I was very young. But now I have the chance to write history myself.

"We did great in 2014 World Cup and then there were some hard times. But we worked hard to get back here."