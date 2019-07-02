GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 02 July 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Youngsters get chance to impress in Ghana team after injuries
Afriyie Acquah of Ghana challenged by Ambroise Oyongo of Cameroon during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Cameroon and Ghana at Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia, Egypt on 29 June 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has handed starting roles to three youth internationals ahead of Tuesday's must-win match against Guinea-Bissau at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Genk defender Joseph Aidoo steps in for the suspended Kasim Nuhu as he partners John Boye at the back.

Samuel Owusu, 22, who plays for Serbian side Čukarički will be making his first start as a full international on the right wing.

The Spain-based striker Kwabena Owusu has been selected to make his full debut after making a cameo in the barren draw with Cameroon.

He left an imprint after his powerful strike crushed the cross-bar after coming on for Andre Ayew.

Ghana need to win to book a qualification ticket or draw and hope  Cameroon beat Benin to advance to the last 16.

