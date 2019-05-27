2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ziyech, Idrissi named in Morocco provisional 27-man squad for tournament

Hakim Ziyech, the striker who led Ajax Amsterdam to their fantastic display in the UEFA Champions League this season, has been named as the hotshot in Morocco's 27-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Atlas Lions coach Hervé Renard unveiled his squad on Monday and it includes AZ Alkmar striker Osama Idrissi who recently switched Dutch nationality to play for Morocco.

Three home-based players were named in the team including Berkane goalkeeper Abdelali M’hmadi who helped his side to finished runners up in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The squad of 27 players will start their preparation on June 4.

There were a few surprises with Saudi-based striker Abderrazak Hamdallah and Abdelkrim Baadi, who continues to impress with the HUSA of Agadir who also impressed in the Confed Cup.

In attack, the focus is particularly on Osama Idrissi, the center-forward of AZ Alkmar and new Atlas Lion who opted for the country of his parents instead of the Netherlands.

Ashraf Hakimi, who has returned from injury was also included in the squad.

The Africa Cup of Nations will be played from June 21 to July 19 in Egypt.

Here is the list of 27 players:

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Malaga, Spain), Yassine Bounou (Gerona, Spain), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Casablanca Wydad, Morocco), Abdelali Mhamdi (RSB, Morocco).

Defenders: Marouane Da Costa (Ittihad Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Ghanem Saiss (Wolverhampton, England), Mehdi Benatia (Al-Duhail Sports, Qatar), Achraf Hakimi (Dortmund, Germany), Abdelhamid Yunis (Stade de Reims, France), Noussair Mazroaui (Ajax, Netherlands), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbache, Turkey).

Midfielders: Karim El Ahmadi Arroussi (Al Ittihad, Saudi Arabia), Youssef Aït Bennasser (St Etienne, France), M’barek Boussoufa (Al-Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Younès Belhanda (Galatasaray, Turkey), Fayçal Fajr (Caen, France), Abdelkrim Baadi (Hassania of Agadir, Morocco, Mehdi Bourabia (Sassuolo, Italy), Amine Harit (Schalke 04, Germany).

Attackers: Nordin Amrabat (Al-Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands), Ayoub El Kaâbi (Hebei China Fortune FC, China), Khalid Boutaïb (Zamalek, Egypt), Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganes , Spain), Soufiane Boufal (Celta Vigo, Spain), Osama Idrissi (AZ Alkmaar, Netherlands), Abderazzak Hamddalh (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia).