2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations: Egypt replace injured duo in squad ahead of tournament opener

Hosts Egypt have replaced injured duo Taher Mohamed Taher of Arab Contractors and Mahmoud Marei of Wadi Degla for the 2019 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs will go into the start of the tournament today (Friday) against Mali.

According to the tournament rules, Egypt are permitted to replace the two injured players before their opening match.

Tala’ea El Gaish Nasser Mansi and Ismaily's Mohamed Sadek have replaced the duo.

Mansi has played one match and has one assist in the Egyptian Premier League but Sadek is yet to feature for Ismaily this season.