2019 WAFU: Black Queens coach anticipates easy fixture against Togo

Head coach of the Black Queens, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo is anticipating an easy fixture against Togo in his team’s second group game in the ongoing WAFU Women’s Championship.

Ghana defeated Senegal in the group opener on Wednesday by 2-0.

Evelyn Badu and Abdulai Mukarama secured the win for the Black Queens who begun their title defense on a good note.

Ghana will be hoping to secure qualification to the semi-final stage in today’s game if they are able to beat Togo.

“We don’t have any injuries heading into our next game against Togo. Comparing Togo and Cote D’Ivoire, Cote D’Ivoire will give us a tougher opposition than Togo”, Black Queens coach Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe told the media ahead of the game.

Mercy Tagoe plans to rest some of her key players in today’s game against Togo. Togo lost their opening game against hosts Cote D’Ivoire by 5-0.

On Ghana’s win against Senegal, the former retired FIFA referee showed her intent to defend the trophy for Ghana.

“Senegal came into the game with a lot of energy but we were able to beat them tactically. We are known to be slow starters in every competition, we either draw or lose in our first game. We didn’t come here to lose because we are the defending champions and most of the teams are looking up to us”.

“We came here to defend our trophy and we have started well with a win today”, she concluded.