2019 WAFU: Black Stars B jets off to Senegal on Sunday

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the Black Stars B will jet off to Senegal on Sunday September 29,2019 for the WAFU Cup of Nations

The Black Stars B will play their first game against Gambia on Tuesday October 1, 2019

Maxwell Konadu and his players will be looking to defend the trophy they won two years ago at home as Ghana thrashed Nigeria 4-1 in the finals to win it for the second time

Ghana will be hoping to win the title for keeps if they are able to win this year’s competition

Meanwhile Coach Maxwell Konadu is likely to miss most of his key players ahead of Ghana’s game against Gambia on Tuesday

The team which is dominated by Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold players are representing their clubs in CAF Inter-club Competition this weekend and they will not be part of the trip to Senegal