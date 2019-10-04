2019 WAFU CUP: Augustine Okrah starts as Maxwell Konadu makes THREE changes in line-up against Burkina Faso

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu has made three changes to his starting line-up against the Stallions of Burkina Faso in the quarter final encounter in the WAFU Cup of Nations tournament in Senegal.

Ghana’s ambition of defending their crown will be tested on Friday night when they lock horns against the local Stallions in the quarter final clash.

Coach Maxwell Konadu has made three changes to his starting XI that played Ghana’s first game against Gambia.

Asante Kotoko defender Habib Mohammed Mohammed has replaced Issaka Mohammed, Justice Blay replaces Hearts of Oak’s Benjamin Afutu in the midfield, while Appiah McCarthy is replaced by Asante Kotoko star Augustine Okrah.

Below is the full squad;

Eric Ofori Antwi

Moro Ibrahim

Habib Mohammed

Mohammed Alhassan

Fatawu Mohammed

Justice Blay

James Akaminko

Abdul Latif Anabila

Augustine Okrah

Joseph Esso

Shafiu Mumuni (c)