2019 WAFU Cup: Samuel Inkoom urges Black Stars B to go for Gold against Senegal in final

Published on: 12 October 2019

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has called on the Black Stars B to go all out against Senegal in the 2019 WAFU Cup final.

The local-based Black Stars will engage the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the final of the ongoing West Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

According to the Dunav Ruse right-back, the players must focus on winning the trophy to be able to win bigger contracts in future.

“I’ll urge them to focus on the game. They can get big contracts that will be more than the bonus they will be given,” Inkoom told Accra FM.

“We know that they need money to make ends meet but they should focus on winning the trophy and that will get them big contracts in future.”

