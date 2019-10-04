2019 WAFU: Ghana struggling financially in camp

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Ghana's Black Stars B are facing financial challenges in camp as they participate in the ongoing West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in Senegal

According to our source, the players and technical team have not been paid their per diems and bonuses since the start of the tournament as well as other stuffs needed by the team are not forth coming due to the financial difficulties facing the team.

This has been confirmed by the Media officer of the team Richmond Opoku Afriyie in an interview with Happy FM.

According to him, should there be any injury in camp, it will be difficult for the medical team to even afford a scan for the players due to the present situation.

His talk reveals that there is no delegation leading the Ghana team at the tournament.

He further said that the Sports Ministry and the Normalisation Committee seemed to have neglected the team as they participate in the tournament

Ghana comes up against Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals of the competition on Friday.