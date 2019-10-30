2019 WAFU star Shafiu Mumuni earns debut Black Stars call-up

In-form AshantiGold SC striker Shafiu Mumuni has been handed an invite to the Black Stars ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Mumuni merited the call-up after an impressive goal scoring form recently as he netted four goals in four games in the CAF Confederation Cup.

He also emerged the top scorer at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations where he bagged four goals in four games with a hat-trick against Ivory Coast.

Ghana will be facing South Africa at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday 14 November 2019 before playing Sao Tomé four days later.