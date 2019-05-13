2019 WAFU Women’s Championship: Ghana, Cote D’Ivore to battle for top spot

Ghana and hosts Cote D’Ivoire are set to battle for top spot in today’s final group game in the ongoing West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Women’s Championship.

The Black Queens defeated Togo by 6-0 in their second group game to progress to the semi-final stage on Friday.

Mavis Owusu and Alice Kusi scored a brace in the game while Mukarama Abdualli and Grace Asantewaa scored a goal each to secure the win for the Black Queens.

Ghana has scored eight goals in two games in the competition so far.

Cote D’Ivoire also defeated Senegal by 4-0 in the second group game to book a spot at the semis.

Speaking ahead of today’s game Head coach of the Black Queens Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo says her side will go all out in this game for the win against hosts Cote D’Ivoire.

“We are not going to joke against Cote D’Ivoire despite we have qualified. Our reputation is at stake and we will go out in this game”.

The Ivorians will be seeking for a revenge over the Queens after losing to them in the finals in the maiden edition last year.